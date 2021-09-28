The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Researchers identify mutations of Delta, Delta Plus variants

Category: Environment Hits: 7

Using bioinformatics tools and programming, researchers identified five specific mutations that are far more prevalent in Delta Plus infections compared to Delta infections, including one mutation, K417N, that is present in all Delta Plus infections but not present in nearly any Delta infections. The findings provide important clues to researchers about the structural changes to the virus recently and highlight the need to expand the toolbox in the fight against COVID-19.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928155119.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version