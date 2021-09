Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 20:46 Hits: 11

The Bureau of Ocean Management (BOEM) will review two proposals for wind-energy projects off the coast of New Jersey, the Interior Department announced Tuesday.Atlantic Shores Offshore Wind LLC submitted the proposals, both of which would be located...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574356-interior-department-to-review-new-jersey-offshore-wind-proposal