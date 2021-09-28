NRDC Delivers Comments to EPA Urging Strong Car Standards

WASHINGTON – NRDC President Manish Bapna and leaders from other public interest groups met with EPA Administrator Michael Regan today to deliver tens of thousands of public comments urging the agency to enact strong clean car standards.



The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):



“President Biden made a bold pledge to speed our transition to electric cars and trucks. Now, it’s up to EPA to make sure that happens.



“Administrator Regan has expressed his commitment to cleaning up tailpipe pollution, and we are counting on him. With automakers racing to introduce new electric models, and the costs of climate change rising every day, it’s time to hit the accelerator on the road to a cleaner future.”



Background

Tailpipe emissions are the nation’s largest source of climate pollution. Putting zero-emission vehicles on the road is essential to combatting the climate crisis. At the same time, it will save consumers money and protect people’s health, especially in low-income communities and communities of color that are often the closest in proximity to the nation’s highways.

Strong standards will also create good jobs. They’ll support investments to put people to work in electric-vehicle manufacturing, and spur a charging network to power up cars and trucks with clean, renewable energy.

