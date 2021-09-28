Katharine Hayhoe Talks to Moms Clean Air Force About Her Book, “SAVING US” (video interview)

The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Written by Diane MacEachern

The New York Times called Dr. Katharine Hayhoe “one of the nation’s most effective communicators on climate change.” Her new book SAVING US: A Climate Scientist’s Case for Hope and Healing in a Divided World argues that climate action isn’t about being a certain type of person or voting a certain way. It’s about connecting the values we already have, to act for our future. As a mom, she says the most important first thing you can do to fight climate change is to: “talk about it.”

Please enjoy this hopeful video interview I did with Katharine about everything from faith to family to pushing forward for real change:

Tell Congress: Cut Climate Pollution Now

