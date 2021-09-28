Children who eat more fruit and veggies have better mental health

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 11:50 Hits: 3

New research finds that children who eat more fruit and veg have better mental health. The study is the first to investigate the association between fruit and vegetable intakes, breakfast and lunch choices, and mental wellbeing in UK school children. The research team studied data from almost 9,000 children in 50 schools. They found that the types of breakfast and lunch eaten by both primary and secondary school pupils were significantly associated with wellbeing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928075004.htm