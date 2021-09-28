The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Children who eat more fruit and veggies have better mental health

Category: Environment Hits: 3

New research finds that children who eat more fruit and veg have better mental health. The study is the first to investigate the association between fruit and vegetable intakes, breakfast and lunch choices, and mental wellbeing in UK school children. The research team studied data from almost 9,000 children in 50 schools. They found that the types of breakfast and lunch eaten by both primary and secondary school pupils were significantly associated with wellbeing.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210928075004.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version