Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021

A coalition of 21 state attorneys general on Monday urged the Biden administration to consider tighter vehicle tailpipe emissions standards than what the administration has currently proposed. Last month, the Environmental Protection Agency (...

