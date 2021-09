Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 28 September 2021 15:34 Hits: 7

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) brought up the need for a “plan” for U.S. emissions reductions ahead of a major global climate change conference as she seeks to push spending bills across the finish line. “Glasgow is a matter of weeks...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574263-pelosi-invokes-climate-conference-in-spending-push