The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Record in materials research: X-ray microscopy with 1000 tomograms per second

Category: Environment Hits: 1

Tomoscopy is an imaging method in which three-dimensional images of the inside of materials are calculated in rapid succession. Now a team has achieved a new record: with 1000 tomograms per second, it is now possible to non-destructively document very fast processes and developments in materials on the micrometer scale, such as the burning of a sparkler or the foaming of a metal alloy for the production of stable lightweight materials.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210927132039.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version