Record in materials research: X-ray microscopy with 1000 tomograms per second

Published on Monday, 27 September 2021

Tomoscopy is an imaging method in which three-dimensional images of the inside of materials are calculated in rapid succession. Now a team has achieved a new record: with 1000 tomograms per second, it is now possible to non-destructively document very fast processes and developments in materials on the micrometer scale, such as the burning of a sparkler or the foaming of a metal alloy for the production of stable lightweight materials.

