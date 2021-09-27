Benefits of early intervention in autoimmune diseases

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 17:20 Hits: 4

Complex autoimmune diseases affecting various organ systems remain one of the greatest medical challenges in spite of immense advances in treatment. In particular, the diffuse symptoms at the early stage of complex autoimmune diseases make it hard to diagnose the condition early on, which in turn delays treatment. A team of researchers has now demonstrated that treatment can be extremely effective if autoimmune diseases are treated as early as possible, even before the first clinical symptoms appear.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210927132044.htm