Amazonian protected areas benefit both people and biodiversity

Highly positive social outcomes are linked to biodiversity efforts in Amazonian Sustainable-Use Protected Areas, according to new research. The study investigated the social consequences of living both inside and outside Sustainable-Use Protected Areas containing aquatic and terrestrial ecosystems in Brazil's state of Amazonas. Researchers used data from more than 80 local semi-subsistence communities along a 2,000-km section of the Juruá River, the second-longest tributary of the Amazon River.

