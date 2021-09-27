The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Creating order by mechanical deformation in dense active matter

Living or biological systems cannot be easily understood using the standard laws of physics, such as thermodynamics, as scientists would for gases, liquids or solids. Living systems are active, demonstrating fascinating properties such as adapting to their environment or repairing themselves. Exploring the questions posed by living systems using computer simulations, researchers have now discovered a novel type of ordering effect generated and sustained by a simple mechanical deformation, specifically steady shear.

