Category: Environment Published on Monday, 27 September 2021 15:23 Hits: 8

PennEast will stop developing its proposed Pennsylvania-New Jersey natural gas pipeline despite a court ruling bolstering the project this summer. Spokesperson Pat Kornick confirmed to The Hill that the company was stopping development after...

