The defensive arsenal of plant roots

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:24 Hits: 1

Plants adapt to their nutritional needs by modifying the permeability of their roots through the production or degradation of a cork-like layer called suberin. By studying the regulation of this protective layer in Arabidopsis thaliana, an international team has discovered four molecular factors responsible for the genetic activation of suberin. The identification of these factors allowed the production of plants with roots that are continuously covered -- or, on the contrary, completely devoid -- of suberin. These factors are of major interest for the selection of plants more resistant to environmental stresses.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210923122412.htm