China Announces End to Overseas Coal-fired Power Plants

Press Release
WASHINGTON – China today announced that it will stop building coal-fired power plants overseas.
The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):
“This is a major step forward on the long global march to a healthier, safer and more prosperous world. By canceling plans to build dozens of coal-fired power plants in 20 countries, China is making a strong move toward a cleaner future overseas. This opens the door to bolder climate ambition from China and other key countries, at home and abroad, ahead of the global climate talks in Glasgow.”
###
NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC. 

Jake Thompson
Read more https://www.nrdc.org/media/2021/210921-0

