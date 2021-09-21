China Announces End to Overseas Coal-fired Power Plants

WASHINGTON – China today announced that it will stop building coal-fired power plants overseas.

The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This is a major step forward on the long global march to a healthier, safer and more prosperous world. By canceling plans to build dozens of coal-fired power plants in 20 countries, China is making a strong move toward a cleaner future overseas. This opens the door to bolder climate ambition from China and other key countries, at home and abroad, ahead of the global climate talks in Glasgow.”

