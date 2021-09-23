EPA’s Fast Move on HFCs Benefits Jobs, Health and Climate

WASHINGTON – The Environmental Protection Agency is expected to finalize rules Thursday implementing the core requirements of the American Innovation and Manufacturing Act, passed on a bipartisan basis by Congress last year to transition away from hydrofluorocarbons (HFCs). HFCs are potent climate pollutants used in refrigeration, air-conditioning, fire extinguishing systems, insulation and aerosols.

David Doniger, senior strategic director in the Climate & Clean Energy program at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) said:

“The EPA is moving fast to phase down production and import of super-polluting HFCs. This meets the central requirement of the bipartisan AIM Act, which passed last year with broad support from industry, states, and environmental advocates. Moving from HFCs to climate-friendlier alternatives is an important part of President Biden’s plan to meet the climate crisis by cutting America’s heat-trapping emissions at least in half by 2030—with big benefits for jobs, our health and a safer future.”

