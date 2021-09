Articles

Category: Environment Published on Sunday, 26 September 2021 20:51 Hits: 8

Nearly one-third of British Petroleum’s (BP) stations in the United Kingdom are almost out of fuel, as the oil company is seeing an increase in demand.BP told The Hill in a statement that supply chain delays, triggered by a shortage of qualified...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/574007-nearly-one-third-of-bp-stations-in-uk-almost-out-of-fuel