Infants have more microplastics in their feces than adults

Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

Microplastics -- tiny plastic pieces less than 5 mm in size -- are everywhere, from indoor dust to food to bottled water. So it's not surprising that scientists have detected these particles in the feces of people and pets. Now, in a small pilot study, researchers have discovered that infants have higher amounts of one type of microplastic in their stool than adults. Health effects, if any, are uncertain.

