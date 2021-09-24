The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

In the race to reduce car emissions, don't forget longevity

The debate on green vehicles often focuses on fuel efficiency and alternative fuels, with the transition to fuel alternatives commonly being considered better for the environment the faster it is. A new study shows that keeping and using existing fuel-efficient cars a little longer can actually reduce CO? emissions even with gasoline cars. Thus, a gradual transition and policies that encourage a change in consumption patterns are also key for reducing overall emissions.

