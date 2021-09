Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 17:35 Hits: 2

Boston University will divest its endowment from fossil fuels, President Robert A. Brown announced in a letter Thursday.Brown said the university’s Board of Trustees voted Wednesday night to drop all fossil fuel investments after previously voting...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573649-boston-university-to-end-endowment-investments-in-fossil-fuels