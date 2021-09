Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 00:18 Hits: 2

Arctic ice levels logged in the last two years have reached record lows, whilst per decade have -- on average since 1979 to 2020 -- dropped by nearly 13%, a new vast report on the ocean worldwide shows.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210922201835.htm