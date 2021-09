Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 24 September 2021 17:10 Hits: 7

Asked Friday whether it is important for Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending bill to cross the finish line ahead of a major climate summit this November, the conference’s top official says the U.S. needs to show it has made progress on the issue...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573831-top-climate-summit-official-on-reconciliation-bill-its-important-to