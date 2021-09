Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 15:56 Hits: 7

Researchers used ancient DNA analysis to identify a member of a population expelled from medieval Spain known as the 'Segorbe Giant'. The results have shed light on the brutal political decision that led to a dramatic change in population following the Christian reconquest of Spain.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210923115624.htm