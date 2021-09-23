A new solid-state battery surprises the researchers who created it

Category: Environment Hits: 8Engineers created a new type of battery that weaves two promising battery sub-fields into a single battery. The battery uses both a solid state electrolyte and an all-silicon anode, making it a silicon all-solid-state battery. The initial rounds of tests show that the new battery is safe, long lasting, and energy dense. It holds promise for a wide range of applications from grid storage to electric vehicles.
Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210923165942.htm