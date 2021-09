Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

In a preclinical study show that their small molecule drug, SRI-42127, can potently attenuate the triggers of neuroinflammation. These experiments in glial cell cultures and mice now open the door to testing SRI-42127 in models of acute and chronic neurological injury.

