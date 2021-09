Articles

The leaders of low-lying countries threatened by rising sea levels called on wealthier countries to take action on climate change at the U.N. General Assembly this week."We simply have no higher ground to cede," Marshall Islands President David...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573731-low-lying-countries-plead-for-action-to-avoid-climate-change-death