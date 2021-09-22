Functioning of terrestrial ecosystems is governed by three main factors

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021

A large international research team has identified three key indicators that together summarize the integrative function of terrestrial ecosystems: 1. the capacity to maximize primary productivity, 2. the efficiency of using water, and 3. the efficiency of using carbon. The monitoring of these key indicators will allow a description of ecosystem function that shapes the ability to adapt, survive and thrive in response to climatic and environmental changes.

