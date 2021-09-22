Continental growth is not a continuous process

Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 18:32 Hits: 3

The continents, a specific feature of our planet, still hold many secrets. Using chemical data on sedimentary rocks compiled from the scientific literature from the 1980s to the present day, researchers have uncovered a new geological history of the continents. The research shows that their growth was not a continuous process, and that they have always been rich in silica1. This new study calls into question certain models of the onset of plate tectonics and provides us with a better understanding of continental growth through time.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210922143245.htm