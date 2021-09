Articles

Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

When warmwater fish species like bass, walleye and crappie that are not native to the Pacific Northwest, but prized by some anglers, overlap with baby spring chinook salmon in reservoirs in Oregon's Willamette River they consume more baby salmon than native fish per individual, new research found.

