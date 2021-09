Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 16:38 Hits: 5

Tropical Storm Sam has formed in the eastern Atlantic OceanĀ and is expected to advance into a major hurricane system.The storm is currently about 1,000 miles off the coast of South America and is moving west, according to the National Hurricane...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573628-tropical-storm-sam-in-atlantic-expected-to-be-major-hurricane