Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021

Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a Thursday speech to the United Nations Security Council said climate change is contributing to numerous global challenges, and is worsening the security of countries like Syria, Yemen, Sudan and Ethiopia.In his...

