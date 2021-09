Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 14:16 Hits: 4

With politicians failing to take climate action, activists from Asia to South America to the UK are taking governments and polluters to court in a last ditch bid to reduce emissions — and global heating.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/seeyouincourt-climate-litigation-heats-up/a-59284940?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss