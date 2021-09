Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 23 September 2021 14:43 Hits: 4

The global food system is being hijacked by multinationals, warns farmer Paula Gioia. She says that industrial farming interests marginalize the rights and solutions of small-scale farmers.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-small-scale-farmers-must-control-our-food-system/a-59264241?maca=en-rss_en_environment-22607-xml-mrss