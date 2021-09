Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 16:18

By studying the aerodynamics of wind-dispersed seeds, researcher developed a flying microchip (or 'microflier') that catches the wind and passively flies through the air. Packed with ultra-miniaturized technology, including sensors and wireless communication capabilities, these microfliers could be used to monitor air pollution, airborne disease and more.

