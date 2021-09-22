The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

How a city’s design creates congestion

Category: Environment Hits: 9

City planners predict that as more people move into urban areas, traffic jams will get worse. That's why sustainability experts propose a new way to analyze traffic congestion. Using more precise measures to describe the shape of cities and considering other socioeconomic factors, the model, which was applied to nearly 100 American cities, could lead to a better understanding of the link between congestion and land use.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210922161930.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version