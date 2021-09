Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 22:15 Hits: 11

Scientists have discovered that symbiotic single-celled algae that live inside of and feed corals can reproduce not only by mitosis, but also sexually. Encouraging sex in these algae can accelerate their evolution to produce strains better able to help reefs cope with climate change.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210922181520.htm