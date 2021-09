Articles

Category: Environment Published on Wednesday, 22 September 2021 20:36 Hits: 13

A group of nearly 200 U.S. solar companies are calling on the Department of Commerce to reject recent petitions for tariffs on imported panels from some Asian countries, arguing that the measures would harm U.S. investment in renewable energy and...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573480-solar-companies-warn-tariffs-on-imported-panels-would-be