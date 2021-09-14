NRDC: House Tax Bill Makes Progress on Clean Energy

WASHINGTON – The House Ways and Means Committee is debating legislation today that would establish and extend important tax provisions to advance clean energy and force polluters to pay for the damage they cause.

The following is a comment from John Bowman, managing director for government affairs at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“This tax measure will provide crucial clean energy investments, putting our nation on the path to addressing the climate crisis. It will help families afford zero-emitting vehicles, rooftop solar, and efficiency upgrades for their homes. And, with the inclusion of labor standards, it will enable businesses to create good jobs by investing in renewable energy, an upgraded electric grid, and vehicle charging stations.

“Importantly, lawmakers are encouraging investments in low-income and disadvantaged communities that have suffered the most from toxic pollution.”

“While this bill makes the tax code more progressive and cuts some fossil fuel subsidies, there is more the Senate must do to hold polluters accountable. It’s time to end a century of handouts to the oil and gas industry – and invest in a clean future.”

###



NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council) is an international nonprofit environmental organization with more than 3 million members and online activists. Since 1970, our lawyers, scientists, and other environmental specialists have worked to protect the world's natural resources, public health, and the environment. NRDC has offices in New York City, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, San Francisco, Chicago, Bozeman, MT, and Beijing. Visit us at www.nrdc.org and follow us on Twitter @NRDC.