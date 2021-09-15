85 Groups Urge Congress to Boost U.S International Climate Finance to Support Resilience, Clean Energy, Emissions Cuts and Forest Protection

Category: Environment Hits: 3
WASHINGTON – Eighty-five faith-based, development, environmental, and business groups today urged congressional appropriators to provide at least $3.3 billion in U.S. support for international programs addressing the climate crisis.
The groups call on congressional leaders to make international climate finance a key part of a Fiscal Year 22 foreign assistance allocation of at least $69.1 billion to support critical development goals, devoting $3.3 billion to climate finance.
In a letter to key House and Senate appropriators, the groups, representing millions of people in the U.S., say that the U.S. share of climate finance should support the international community’s efforts to promote climate resiliency in the most vulnerable countries already affected by climate change; deploy zero carbon technology to help countries leapfrog to low carbon economies; reduce emissions from tropical deforestation; and expand nature-based and natural climate solutions.
In their letter, which outlines specific proposed spending for U.S. international climate finance programs, the groups say:
“Investing in climate change solutions internationally clearly benefits the American people. Strengthening countries’ capacities to protect tropical and intact forests will directly help the U.S. by substantially lowering global warming pollution while also preventing illegal timber trade and helping to stop the spillover of new zoonotic diseases to humans that can cause pandemics.
“These investments are also key to building credibility and influence so that the U.S. can unlock more ambitious climate action from other countries, delivering benefits at home and abroad. At present, U.S. climate finance contributions are significantly behind that of other countries, which risks undercutting American efforts to maintain global influence.”
The full text of the letter follows.
September 15, 2021
The Honorable Rosa DeLauro
Chairwoman
Committee on Appropriations
U.S. House of Representatives
The Honorable Patrick Leahy
Chairman
U.S. Senate
Washington, DC 20510
Dear Chairwoman DeLauro and Chairman Leahy:
On behalf of the millions of members and supporters of our faith-based, development, environmental, and business organizations, we urge you to support increased funding in the final FY2022 appropriations legislation to support foreign assistance, including international investments to address the causes and consequences of climate change. We strongly urge you to support providing the subcommittee with a 302(b) allocation for Fiscal Year 2022 of at least $69.1 billion to support critical development goals and dedicating at least $3.3 billion of that account for direct climate change programs as a step towards significantly increased international climate finance. We further request that this climate financing not be double counted against programs that deliver climate co-benefits.
An increased allocation for the Department of State, Foreign Operations, and Related programs is critical to support programs for addressing climate change, conflict prevention, democracy and human rights, development, education, gender equality, global health, humanitarian assistance, peacebuilding, peacekeeping, global conservation, and water, sanitation and hygiene (WASH).[1]
We have a limited window to tackle the climate crisis, with the need for decisive action this decade to keep open the possibility of holding global temperature rise below 2.7°F (1.5°C). Strategic investments to help developing countries speed-up the transition towards zero-carbon economies and to protect tropical and intact forests, and other critical carbon-rich ecosystems is essential to delivering the necessary global emissions cuts we need this decade. At the same time, the poorest and most vulnerable in the world – who have contributed the least to the problem – are already facing devastating impacts from climate change. These individuals and communities need scaled-up support to build more resilience to increasingly damaging climate impacts. Robust international climate funding of this magnitude represents less than 0.06% of the federal budget, but scaling-up this funding will provide critical climate protections for Americans, support the most vulnerable around the world, and speed-up global emissions reductions.
Specifically, this funding should support efforts to: implement climate resilient solutions in the most vulnerable countries already affected by climate change; deploy zero carbon technology to help countries leapfrog to low carbon economies; reduce emissions from tropical deforestation; and expand nature-based and natural climate solutions. In particular, we urge that you dedicate the following funding for each account and line item:[2], [3]
It is also important to detail what scarce resources won’t be dedicated to. Towards that end, we urge you to:
Investing in climate change solutions internationally clearly benefits the American people. Strengthening countries’ capacities to protect tropical and intact forests will directly help the U.S. by substantially lowering global warming pollution while also preventing illegal timber trade and helping to stop the spillover of new zoonotic diseases to humans that can cause pandemics. Accelerating deployment of U.S. clean energy technologies including renewable energy and energy efficiency will help achieve a low carbon pathway to global economic development and at the same time increase American jobs and exports in this sector. Investing in appropriate technology and expertise in communities in developing countries to counter the negative impacts from climate change that they disproportionately face, can enhance U.S. national security by addressing the root causes of instability arising from more severe and frequent weather hazards, decreased agricultural production and food insecurity, and increased water scarcity.
These investments are also key to building credibility and influence so that the U.S. can unlock more ambitious climate action from other countries, delivering benefits at home and abroad. At present, U.S. climate finance contributions are significantly behind that of other countries, which risks undercutting American efforts to maintain global influence.
After four years of climate denial, and a history of insufficient action, the United States must step up and do its fair share to address climate change, both by reducing its own emissions and by providing increased assistance to the least developed and most vulnerable countries in their own efforts to address climate change and its impacts.
We stand ready to assist you in ensuring that these resources achieve the goals outlined above, and to drive home the message that U.S. international investments are in support of America’s own interests.
Sincerely,
ActionAid USA
Anthropocene Alliance
Bank Information Center
Brighter Green
Businesses for a Livable Climate
CA Businesses for a Livable Climate
Call to Action Colorado
Care About Climate
CatholicNetwork US
Center for Biological Diversity
Center for Climate and Energy Solutions (C2ES)
Center for International Environmental Law (CIEL)
Ceres
Church World Service
Clean Energy Action
Climate Advisers
Coalition on the Environment and Jewish Life
CO Businesses for a Livable Climate
Congregation of Our Lady of Charity of the Good Shepherd, US Provinces
Conservation International
E3G – Third Generation Environmentalism
Earth Action, Inc.
EcoEquity
Elders Climate Action
Empower our Future - Colorado
Environmental Defense Fund
E2 – Environmental Entrepreneurs
Evangelical Lutheran Church in America
Evergreen Action
Faiths for Safe Water
Foreign Policy for America
Friends of the Earth U.S.
GASP
Global Citizen
Gullah/Geechee Sea Island Coalition
I-70/Vasquez Blvd. Superfund CAG
Institute for Agriculture and Trade Policy
Interfaith Power & Light
International Council on Environmental Economics and Development
JAPRI
Justice Is Global
League of Conservation Voters (LCV)
MADRE
Maryknoll Office for Global Concerns
Maryknoll Sisters Eastern Region USA
Mennonite Central Committee U.S.
Montbello Neighborhood Improvement Association
National Advocacy Center of the Sisters of the Good Shepherd
National Wildlife Federation
Natural Resources Defense Council
New Mexico Interfaith Power and Light
Newark Water Coalition
North Range Concerned Citizens
Nuclear Information and Resource Service
Ocean Conservancy
Oil Change International
Organized Uplifting Resources & Strategies
Oxfam America
Partnership for Policy Integrity
People's Justice Council
Physicians for Social Responsibility Pennsylvania
Rachel Carson Council
RapidShift Network
Sierra Club
Sisters of Mercy of the Americas Justice Team
Sisters of Saint Francis, Rochester, Minnesota
Small Business Alliance
Spirit of the Sun
System Change Not Climate Change
The B Team
The Climate Group
The Climate Reality Project
The Episcopal Church
The Green House Connection Center
The Nature Conservancy
The United Methodist Church - General Board of Church and Society
Union of Concerned Scientists
Unitarian Universalist Service Committee
United Church of Christ, Justice and Witness Ministries
Unite North Metro Denver
Wall of Women
Wildlife Conservation Society
Win Without War
Women's Environment and Development Organization (WEDO)
World Wildlife Fund
[1] For more details see the multi-organization letter from 57 organizations calling for such an increase.
[2] The President’s budget request includes: $232.3 million for bilateral adaptation funding, $354.2 million for bilateral clean energy funding, and $221.9 million for bilateral sustainable landscapes funding; $1.25 billion for the GCF; $100 million to “multilateral adaptation funds” (specific entities to be determined); $64 million for the Montreal Protocol; $21 million for the UNFCCC/IPCC; $149.3 million for the GEF; and $300 million for the Clean Technology Fund.
[3] The House Appropriations bill includes: $294.2 million for bilateral adaptation programs, $268.5 million for bilateral renewable energy programs, and $202.5 million for bilateral sustainable landscapes programs; $1.6 billion for the GCF, $64 million for the Montreal Protocol Multilateral Fund; $21 million for the UNFCCC/IPCC; $149.3 million for the GEF; and $200 million for the Clean Technology Fund.
[4] Sec. 7056 of the ‘‘Consolidated Appropriations Act, 2021” states no Ex-IM funding should be provided: “(4) for the enforcement of any rule, regulation, policy, or guidelines implemented pursuant to the Supplemental Guidelines for High Carbon Intensity Projects approved by the Export-Import Bank of the United States on December 12, 2013, when enforcement of such rule, regulation, policy, or guidelines would prohibit, or have the effect of prohibiting, any coal-fired or other power-generation project the purpose of which is to: (A) provide affordable electricity in International Development Association (IDA)-eligible countries and IDA blend countries; and (B) increase exports of goods and services from the United States or prevent the loss of jobs from the United States.”
