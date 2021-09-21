The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Regulator proteins or symphonies of genes: Statistical modeling points way toward unified theory for DNA folding

Researchers seek to point a way toward a unified theory for how DNA changes shape when expressing genes. The scientists use an approach called statistical mechanics to explore the phenomenon of so-called expression waves of gene regulation. The group hopes to reconcile a long-standing gulf between the two scientific fields most involved in the topic, using concepts common to biology and physics.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210921172713.htm

