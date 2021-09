Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:18 Hits: 9

A new survey from progressive pollster Data for Progress found support for a Senate bill that would provide tax credits for solar energy manufacturers at all stages of the supply chain.The poll found that 67 percent of likely voters in the U.S....

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573238-progressive-poll-finds-support-for-solar-energy-tax-credit