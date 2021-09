Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 19:28 Hits: 9

A federal judge on Monday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Greenpeace alleging Walmart misled the public about the recyclability of its plastic products.In its December 2020 lawsuit, Greenpeace said certain Walmart products, such as applesauce...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573247-judge-dismisses-greenpeace-lawsuit-against-walmart