Articles

Category: Environment Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 20:40 Hits: 7

China, a major financier of the coal industry worldwide, will no longer build new coal plants abroad, the country’s president announced Tuesday. “China will step up support for other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573270-xi-says-china-will-no-longer-build-new-coal-plants-abroad