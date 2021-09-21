Biden Pledges to Double U.S. International Climate Finance

WASHINGTON – At the United Nations today, President Biden announced that the United States will double its contribution to international climate finance as a part of the Paris agreement effort to help developing countries reduce climate emissions and adapt to the impacts from climate change. In April, the U.S. committed to contributed $5.7 billion per year – doubling it would bring the new U.S. contribution to $11.4 billion annually by 2024.

The following is a statement from Manish Bapna, president and CEO of NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council):

“The Biden administration is taking a significant step forward in boosting support for countries that are both suffering the most from climate change and have the least financial resources to combat it. But it will not be enough if we stop here. Now Congress must fully enact President Biden’s pledge to help developing countries cut climate pollution and protect against its impacts, starting with funding this year's contribution at $3.3 billion. It’s both a critical part of the solution to overcoming this global crisis and a moral obligation.”

