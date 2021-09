Articles

Category: Environment Published on Thursday, 16 September 2021 15:45 Hits: 2

Restoring the world's depleted peatlands now rather than later would have massive economic benefits to society, according to new research. A new study has for the first time calculated the monetary costs of delaying restoration of a natural resource that plays a huge environmental role globally, including in reducing the amount of greenhouse gases in the atmosphere.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210916114553.htm