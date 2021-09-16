The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Can fruit fly research help improve survival of cancer patients?

Scientists don't really know what kills many cancer patients, but fruit fly research could provide answers. By following flies with tumors up to the point of death, researchers have discovered chemicals produced by tumors that shorten life span apart from the damage done locally to critical organs. This suggests a novel strategy for extending a healthy life span in those with a cancer burden: block the tumor-generated chemicals and the damage they do.

