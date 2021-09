Articles

Category: Environment Published on Friday, 17 September 2021 20:11 Hits: 2

A new paper explores the idea that studying bats' responses to SARS-CoV-2 may provide key insights into how and when to best use existing therapies for COVID-19, and to develop new treatments. The paper is a major review of how the virus that has caused the current pandemic wreaks havoc on the human immune system.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210917161147.htm