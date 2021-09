Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 14:09 Hits: 3

Researchers have developed an augmented reality app for smartphones in order to help people reduce their fear of spiders. The app has already shown itself to be effective in a clinical trial, with subjects experiencing less fear of real spiders after completing just a few training units with the app at home.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210920100907.htm