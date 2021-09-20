The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Physicists probe light smashups to guide future research

Category: Environment Hits: 4

Light has no mass, but Europe's Large Hadron Collider (LHC) can convert light's energy into massive particles. Physicists studied matter-generating collisions of light and showed the departure angle of their debris is subtly distorted by quantum interference patterns in the light prior to collision. Their findings will help physicists accurately interpret future experiments aimed at finding 'new physics' beyond the Standard Model.

Read more https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2021/09/210920152005.htm

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version