Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 13:17 Hits: 5

The Biden administration on Monday announced it is developing a workplace standard aimed at preventing illness and death from heat exposure. The White House said in a fact sheet that the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/572977-biden-administration-to-develop-standard-aimed-a-protecting-workers