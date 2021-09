Articles

Category: Environment Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 16:46 Hits: 3

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson called on wealthier nations to do more to address the impacts of climate change and phase out the use of fossil fuels, as a recent report projects those countries will miss their $100 billion climate...

Read more https://thehill.com/policy/energy-environment/573027-johnson-calls-on-wealthy-nations-to-meet-climate-finance-goals-as